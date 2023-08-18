Morgan Stanley Upgrades Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Path Partners LP boosted its stake in Docebo by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 631,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 283,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,313,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Docebo by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after buying an additional 132,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Docebo by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 124,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Docebo by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 77,318 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.
