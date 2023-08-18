Morgan Stanley Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $230.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

PXD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.54. The company had a trading volume of 219,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,916. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $260,488,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

