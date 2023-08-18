Moran Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,113 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,835,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,259 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.86. 1,959,843 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

