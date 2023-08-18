Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31,108 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 234.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,108 shares during the period. Humana accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1,940.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.95.

Humana Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $490.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

