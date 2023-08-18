Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Chemed by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock worth $2,944,379 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,437. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.16 and its 200-day moving average is $532.85. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

