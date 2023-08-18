Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $42.10 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 1.6% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $42,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.78. The company had a trading volume of 417,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average is $214.76.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,745,716 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

