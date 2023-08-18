Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dollar General worth $24,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DG traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.17. 659,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,829. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.