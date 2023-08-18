Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,366 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Williams-Sonoma worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 95.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $133.08. The stock had a trading volume of 337,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,730. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $170.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

