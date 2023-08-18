Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,286 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for about 1.2% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $30,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $1,061,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 396,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

