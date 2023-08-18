Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $4.87 on Thursday, hitting $314.67. The stock had a trading volume of 85,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,246 shares of company stock worth $5,247,256. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $214,363,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

