Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of MBRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 38,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,794. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

