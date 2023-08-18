Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of MBRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 38,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,794. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
