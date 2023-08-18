Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MOD. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE MOD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.15. 541,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,345. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $47.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,471.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,029 shares of company stock worth $3,525,828. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

