Mizuho Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $335.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $340.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $261.50 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.30 and a 200-day moving average of $284.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

