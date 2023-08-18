MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MIXT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.50. 2,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,475 shares of company stock valued at $131,181. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 490,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 155,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 451,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

