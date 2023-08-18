Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1563 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Minerva Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRVSY opened at $8.32 on Friday. Minerva has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

Get Minerva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Minerva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Minerva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.