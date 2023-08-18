Mina (MINA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.36 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $391.66 million and $9.36 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,064,753,453 coins and its circulating supply is 953,132,064 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,064,496,412.8400393 with 952,716,891.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.39497567 USD and is down -9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $14,045,417.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

