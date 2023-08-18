MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDXG. Mizuho increased their price objective on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MiMedx Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 477,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,003. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,118,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,480,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 132,740 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

