Mike Maddison Purchases 619 Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison bought 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £600.43 ($761.68).
Mike Maddison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, Mike Maddison purchased 585 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £602.55 ($764.37).
- On Monday, July 3rd, Mike Maddison acquired 10,000 shares of NCC Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,700 ($12,304.96).
NCC Group Stock Performance
NCC Group stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 97.60 ($1.24). 797,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.01. The firm has a market cap of £304.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.51 and a beta of 0.67. NCC Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 75.80 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.11).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About NCC Group
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
