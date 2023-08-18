MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 441,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -388.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 404,416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MFA Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,553 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

