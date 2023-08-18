Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops One Day Volume of $106,895.23

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $36.24 million and $106,895.23 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00006344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003771 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000549 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,987,306 coins and its circulating supply is 21,564,447 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

