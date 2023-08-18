Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Trimmed by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock worth $11,191,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.75. 23,835,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,219,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.13.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

