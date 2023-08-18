Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 7,636 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $285.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.45 and its 200 day moving average is $240.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $733.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

