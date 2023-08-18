Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Mesoblast from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair lowered Mesoblast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Mesoblast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

MESO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 343,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,167. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 199.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

