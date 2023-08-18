Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Mesabi Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
Mesabi Trust Trading Up 3.1 %
Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesabi Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.
Mesabi Trust Company Profile
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
