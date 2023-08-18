Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $291.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

