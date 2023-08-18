Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.9% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

