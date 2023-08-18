Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

Medtronic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.78.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 247.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

