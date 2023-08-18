Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Announces Dividend of $14.00

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 14.00 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Maxus Realty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Maxus Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTI remained flat at $154.00 during trading on Friday. Maxus Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $100.01 and a 52 week high of $325.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.13.

Get Maxus Realty Trust alerts:

About Maxus Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxus Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxus Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.