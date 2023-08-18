Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Announces Dividend of $14.00

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 14.00 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Maxus Realty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Maxus Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTI remained flat at $154.00 during trading on Friday. Maxus Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $100.01 and a 52 week high of $325.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.13.
About Maxus Realty Trust
