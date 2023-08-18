Maverick Protocol (MAV) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.32 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $54.32 million and $10.38 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maverick Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol launched on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.21105521 USD and is down -9.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $9,073,382.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.