Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Stock Performance
Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.80) on Friday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 68 ($0.86). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.27. The firm has a market cap of £86.26 million, a PE ratio of -3,150.00 and a beta of 0.17.
About Maven Income and Growth VCT 4
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maven Income and Growth VCT 4
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.