Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Stock Performance

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.80) on Friday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 68 ($0.86). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.27. The firm has a market cap of £86.26 million, a PE ratio of -3,150.00 and a beta of 0.17.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 4

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

