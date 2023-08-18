Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

NYSE MLP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 36,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,598. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3,705.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 98.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.