Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $3,086,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $631,906.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $3,318,526.40.

On Friday, July 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,288.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $3,391,864.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $3,604,543.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $3,656,927.04.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $2,921,455.68.

On Monday, May 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,140,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.16.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

