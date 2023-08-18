Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $3,086,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $631,906.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $3,318,526.40.
- On Friday, July 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,288.00.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $3,391,864.00.
- On Monday, June 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $3,604,543.04.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $3,656,927.04.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $2,921,455.68.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60.
Cloudflare Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,140,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 0.93.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.16.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
