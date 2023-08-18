Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $3,318,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $679,302.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $3,086,989.12.

On Friday, July 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $3,313,288.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $3,391,864.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $3,604,543.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $3,656,927.04.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $2,921,455.68.

On Monday, May 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $3,019,937.60.

Cloudflare Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NET opened at $58.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $76.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after buying an additional 755,225 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.16.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

