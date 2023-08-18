Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTLS. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Materialise Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTLS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Materialise has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 15.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 240,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

