Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $391.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,135. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The company has a market capitalization of $368.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.54.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

