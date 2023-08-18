Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.54.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Mastercard stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.76. 935,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,919. The company has a market cap of $369.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.44 and a 200-day moving average of $375.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.