Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.01. 868,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.44 and its 200 day moving average is $375.36. The stock has a market cap of $368.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

