Mask Network (MASK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $214.13 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00010130 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $214.13 million and approximately $87.17 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

