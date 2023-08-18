Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Marten Transport

Marten Transport Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,891. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,037,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,431,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,416,000 after buying an additional 85,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marten Transport by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,661,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,720,000 after buying an additional 30,918 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,286,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,957,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.