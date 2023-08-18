Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE VAC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,101. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.76.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.