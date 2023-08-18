Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,664. Marine Products has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $568.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

