Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.00. 1,479,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,130,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of -0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.