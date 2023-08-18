Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.81

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.81 and traded as high as $28.80. Makita shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 296,907 shares trading hands.

Makita Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

