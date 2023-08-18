MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.40.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MMYT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 583,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,726. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $37.38.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

