Maiar DEX 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,853.96 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $17.61 million and $17,853.96 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014731 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,743.82 or 1.00011254 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000489 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,388.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

