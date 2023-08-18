MAI Capital Management Sells 717 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of NVR worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $36.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6,058.00. 2,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,026. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6,204.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,747.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,474.53.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $123.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,183,526.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total transaction of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,183,526.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

