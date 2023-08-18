MAI Capital Management Sells 3,715 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. 3,826,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,160,941. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.