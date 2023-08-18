MAI Capital Management Sells 3,124 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.09.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $426.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

