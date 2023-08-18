MAI Capital Management Sells 18,881 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,881 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $34.64. 15,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,490. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

