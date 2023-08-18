MAI Capital Management Sells 12,519 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,519 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,068,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,178 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,819.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,148,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,795,000 after purchasing an additional 447,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. 5,419,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,760,832. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

